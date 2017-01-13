Large pothole has damaged several vehicles on Grinstead Drive - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Large pothole has damaged several vehicles on Grinstead Drive

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -

There's a pothole so big on Grinstead Drive that one driver says it felt like he hit a deer.

Fluctuating temperatures are making roads around Louisville worse, but the city is doing its best to stay on top of repairs.

Many drivers have complained about hitting that large pothole near Grinstead Drive and Lexington Road. It's three-feet wide and several inches deep.

"It started off as a small hole, and now it's pretty much a sinkhole," Marshall Leis said. "It's caused a lot of problems."

The hole sits right in front of the car lot where Leis works. He said he arrived Friday morning to find several vehicles covered with pieces of asphalt.

"There were a few hubcaps on the side of the road here, about four or five of them," he said. "So I'm sure it did damage to other people's cars."

The pothole is now blocked by city road signs, but Cory Stephens said that wasn't the case on Thursday night when it was dark, rainy and tough to see anything.

"It jarred my car quite a bit," he said. "I've hit a deer before, and it kind of felt like that."

Stephens' tire immediately went flat. Soon enough, he said other drivers joined him. They were all stranded on the side of the road.

"Within 15 minutes, four or five other people came and parked right behind my car on the side street," Stephens said. "We didn't realize we all had flat tires. I got out of my car and was like, 'hey, do you have a flat tire, too?' And they all did."

After WDRB News reported on this story Friday afternoon, the pothole was patched.

"We obviously want the traveling public to be as safe as they can be, and that involves making roads as safe as they can be," Metro Public Works spokesperson Harold Adams said. "As soon as we find out there are potholes, we make an effort to get out there as quickly as possible."

Crews work to repair reported potholes within two business days, Adams said.

This year, they did a city-wide sweep to patch existing potholes before the winter, but recent freezing and thawing makes them happen more frequently.

Crews will do another city-wide pothole blitz in March. In the meantime, anyone can report a pothole by calling 311.

