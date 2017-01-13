VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin announces he's selected new U of L board - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | Gov. Matt Bevin announces he's selected new U of L board of trustees

Posted: Updated:
Gov. Matt Bevin Gov. Matt Bevin

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he's picked a new board for the University of Louisville.

But, for now, he's keeping quiet on exactly who he picked.

Bevin posted an update to his YouTube channel Friday night.

A nominating committee sent 30 finalists for the U of L board to Gov. Bevin. He says he has picked 10 of those people, and he will reveal the new board members on Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.