Ky. State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Whitley County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Whitley County.

Police say it happened Friday around 10:45 p.m.

Officers responded to a call about a shooting that happened at a home off US 25 in Williamsburg.

Police say Courtney Taylor shot her husband and their 13 and 18-year-old daughters in the head while they were sleeping.

When officers got to the home, they say Taylor pointed a gun at them.

She was shot by an officer after she refused to put down the gun.

She was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington.

Police are still looking into a motive for the shootings.

