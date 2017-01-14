Jan. 14 marks 27th anniversary of 'Simpsons' premiere as weekly - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Jan. 14 marks 27th anniversary of 'Simpsons' premiere as weekly series

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- January 14 marks a milestone anniversary for long-running animated series "The Simpsons."

On January 14, 1990, the show made its premiere as a weekly program on the Fox Network.

The show initially began in 1987 as sketches that were featured on "The Tracey Ullman Show."

The show is currently the longest-running scripted series on American television.

So far, more than 600 episodes have been produced. Last year, the show was renewed for an additional two seasons, which means it will run for at least 30 seasons.

