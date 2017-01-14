Taco Bell introducing fried chicken taco shell

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Would you eat this?

Taco Bell is introducing a taco shell made from fried chicken.

The shell will be part of the restaurant chain's Naked Chicken Chalupa.

The shell is made from four ounces of chicken and mixed with Mexican spices and seasoning.

Naked Chicken Chalupas will be available nationwide starting later this month for $3 each.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.