Home inspired by 'The Flintstones' is up for sale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Can someone say Yabba-Dabba-Doo!

A California residence, known as the "Flintstone House" is up for sale. The asking price is a cool $3.2 million.

The house was built during the 1970's.

It includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a game room and a loft space.

