Louisville coffee company to compete in national competition - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville coffee company to compete in national competition

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Brewing the perfect cup of coffee takes skill.

"Good Folks Coffee" in Louisville are hoping their brew is award-winning.

Company founder Matt Argo and his team are taking that search to the next level by competing to be the U.S. Coffee Champions.

"By a jury of experienced coffee people, we're going to show that our coffee hung with the best," said Chris Heinijer with "Good Folks."

Great coffee for "Good Folks" is more than just a name, it's the mission of the Shelby Park coffee wholesaler that is focused on brewing the perfect cup. 

"We want people to experience coffee in different ways, not to just wake up in the morning," said Argo.

While the beans and brew are big, the sound of slurping is the start of the search. The guys at "Good Folks" do "cupping," which is he art of coffee tasting.

"We're taking out the human element, as many of the variables as we can, so that we can say this coffee, everything being equal, is better than this coffee," said Heinijer.

By taste testing, "Good Folks" wants to find the most pleasing taste.

"They have different taste profiles. They use the roaster to manipulate the coffee in different ways, bring out the best flavor notes in that coffee," said Argo.

Taste testing is a group effort, but Zach Hensley is the roast master.

"So everybody starts with the same coffee, we don't know much about it. We roast it and then submit it," said Hensley.

Hensley will spend hours a day trying to get the perfect brown on the beans for that extra java jolt. He takes a high-tech approach, but nothing beats the fifth sense. 

"We can look at very specific data points, but at the end of the day, the proof is in the cup of coffee," Hensley said.

Once the roast is right, Chris Heinijer will take over the task of making the best cup of Joe in hopes of winning the "Brewers Cup."

"I need to brew three cups of coffee and I'm presenting to three judges and they're going to be evaluated on taste, but also consistency," said Heinijer.

Finding the perfect palate pleaser means making batch after batch of coffee.

"It'll be hundreds. Probably like 10, 20 a day for the next two weeks," said Heinijer.

He then fine tunes until he finds that one-of-a-kind pour that will satisfy the judges.

"Well ground coffee, 15-to-1 ration, four-minute extraction time and that should put you in the neighborhood," Heinijer said.

A lot goes into brewing the perfect cup of coffee and these good folks will see if they have what it takes to compete with the captains of caffeine.

"We're competing. We want to beat you. We want to win this competition," said Argo.

Several other local coffee connoisseurs will also be competing in "Coffee Champs" as well. That takes place January 21 and 22 in Knoxville.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.