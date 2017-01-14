CRAWFORD | Louisville out-toughs Duke, uses second-half offense to win 78-69

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The University of Louisville basketball team got 10 late points from Donovan Mitchell and junior big man Anas Mahmoud controlled the first half down low as the Cardinals put away Duke 78-69 at the KFC Yum! Center Saturday afternoon.

The Cards overcame a slow offensive start with dogged defense, forcing six early turnovers by the Blue Devils to stay even, then won it with offense at the end, shooting 58.6 percent in the second half.

The crowd of 22,686 showed up primed to give trouble Duke star Grayson Allen a hard time, and booed every time he touched the ball. But Allen kept his team in the game with team bests of 23 points and nine rebounds.

"I'm really proud of these guys," Pitino said. "This was a big game for us. . . . We did a terrific job of shutting down the three. ... Our ball-movement wasn't good, we were trying to run a pick-and-roll, I I told them if we'll make 4-5 passes, then we'll have a much better chance on the pick-and-roll, and obviously we did a much better job in the second half. . . . Our offense was spectacular in the second half."

Louisville led by 10 after a Quentin Snider three-pointer with 1:36 left, but Duke had one more threat left. Allen made a free-throw, then Duke got a deflection and got the ball back after a video review. When Jayson Tatum drove for a layup, they trailed just 74-67, and got the ball back after V.J. King double-dribbled against the press.

But the Cardinals got a stop, Quentin Snider beat the defense and was fouled, and Mahmoud hit a pair of free-throws after another Duke foul with 39 seconds left, and that was that.

After keeping the game close by fouling Duke, the Cards made the Blue Devils run offense at the end, and Duke made just one of its final six shots and two of its last nine.

The Cards got 15 points from Mitchell and 13 points with six assists from Snider. V.J. King added seven points and three rebounds in 22 major minutes off the bench with Deng Adel in foul trouble.

Duke got 17 points from Luke Kennard and 11 from Tatum.

