CRAWFORD | Louisville out-toughs Duke, uses second-half offense to win 78-69

Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson was the overwhelming pick of media to repeat as Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year.More >>
Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson was the overwhelming pick of media to repeat as Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year.More >>
University of Louisville quarterback Heisman Trophy showed off a new look at ACC Football Media Days, and says the changes go further than his personal appearance.More >>
University of Louisville quarterback Heisman Trophy showed off a new look at ACC Football Media Days, and says the changes go further than his personal appearance.More >>
ACC commissioner John Swofford talked about Louisville's basketball sanctions, "Wakeyleaks" fallout, the ACC Network and other league issues at the ACC's annual football media days.More >>
ACC commissioner John Swofford talked about Louisville's basketball sanctions, "Wakeyleaks" fallout, the ACC Network and other league issues at the ACC's annual football media days.More >>
Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller and several of his players met with reporters Tuesday to talk about offseason workouts. Eric Crawford has some takeaways.More >>
Indiana basketball coach Archie Miller and several of his players met with reporters Tuesday to talk about offseason workouts. Eric Crawford has some takeaways.More >>
With two swimmers at the World Championships in Hungary, two in the World University Games in Taipei and a swimmer at the Junior World Championships in Indianapolis, plus coach Arthur Albiero working with the U.S. Women in Budapest, it's a busy summer for the Louisville swim program.More >>
With two swimmers at the World Championships in Hungary, two in the World University Games in Taipei and a swimmer at the Junior World Championships in Indianapolis, plus coach Arthur Albiero working with the U.S. Women in Budapest, it's a busy summer for the Louisville swim program.More >>
Former Louisville standout Donovan Mitchell, who signed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, is off to a hot start in NBA Summer League play.More >>
Former Louisville standout Donovan Mitchell, who signed with the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, is off to a hot start in NBA Summer League play.More >>
Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport has signed an extension with the school that will keep him as head men's basketball coach until his retirement.More >>
Bellarmine coach Scott Davenport has signed an extension with the school that will keep him as head men's basketball coach until his retirement.More >>