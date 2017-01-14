LMPD makes arrest following active scene in Taylor Berry neighbo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD makes arrest following active scene in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Lazaro Robles Lazaro Robles

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD was investigating a possible stolen vehicle behind the 1500 block of Clara Avenue just before 4 p.m. Saturday when they heard a single shot fired.

According to LMPD Spokesperson Alicia Smiley, officers responded to the 1500 block of Longfield Avenue in the Taylor Berry neighborhood where the shot was fired.

Upon arrival, officers located and arrested 19-year-old Lazaro Robles.

Smiley said an additional suspect nearby ran into a residence where he and several others were detained and questioned. 

Robles is charged with one count of Wanton Endangerment.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. 

