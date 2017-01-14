Local bakery celebrates anniversary with focus on helping others - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local bakery celebrates anniversary with focus on helping others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a day focused on sweets and second chances at a Louisville bakery.

Scarlet's Bakery celebrated their one-year anniversary Saturday with games for kids and prizes.

But the focus wasn't just cakes, macaroons and baked goods. It was about helping disadvantaged women who are seeking a career change.

The bakery employs women who have previously fallen on hard times, but now work with a passion.

All employees go through a four-tiered training program.

"They learn everything from baking to inventory management to our barista skills over there with our espresso machine so a lot of things including leadership which is something we stress a lot," said Director of Operations, Rachel Eichberger.

The bakery's cinnamon rolls have proven to be its most popular item on the menu, with more than 5,000 sold in the last year.

