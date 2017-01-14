Indiana bill takes aim at those trying to avoid paying tolls

Officials say images of the unidentified man, which showed him with a child, were produced in July of 2014 in Louisville.

Police say that when an employee tried to stop her, the suspect pulled an umbrella and attacked her.

It is unclear which teen was driving the car when it crashed.

Sen. John McCain, 80, has been diagnosed with a primary glioblastoma, a type of brain tumor, Mayo Clinic doctors directly involved in the senator's care told CNN exclusively.

Police are searching for a jail inmate they say walked away from a work detail in Breckinridge County, Kentucky.

Residents of a Radcliff mobile home park are complaining of bed bug infestations and rotting floors, but the landlord said he's complying with safety standards.

Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Drivers could pay a premium for trying to avoid paying tolls under a new bill in the Indiana House.

“This bill is intended to help insure that no one is getting away without paying their fair share,” said Indiana Rep. Ed Clere, who is a co-author of the bill with Rep. Steven Stemler.

Those who cover their license plate, or do not display a plate, could pay a new fine up to $500 on top of existing penalties.

The creators of the bill are also considering adding language to combat devices designed to cover license plates from toll cameras. A man was arrested in Florida this week after being accused of using one of these devices.

“I would be in favor of an additional enhancement to deter that because that sort of behavior is simply unacceptable,” Rep. Clere said.

The bill would be statewide and the fines collected would go to the state highway fund if there are no tolls in a county.

“If there’s a citation issued in a county with a tolled project such as the bridges, or a county that borders a county with a tolled project, then the money would go toward retiring the debt on the tolled project,” Rep. Clere said.

The bill is being reviewed by the Roads and Transportation committee in the Indiana House.

