Muhammad Ali's 75th birthday celebrated with new exhibit

Muhammad Ali's 75th birthday celebrated with new exhibit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Boxing legend and Louisville's own Muhammad Ali would have turned 75 on Wednesday.

Saturday, the Muhammad Ali Center got the celebration started with a new exhibit now on display, featuring art and paintings depicting the life of The Greatest.

Film screenings inspired by the late boxer will be free to the public Sunday as part of a four-day celebration.

Some people drove more than four hours to see the new exhibit on opening day.

"I had no idea it was this large and had this much stuff inside of it. We will definitely be back," Phillip Mayo said.

Ali's birthday comes two days after Martin Luther King, Jr. day on Monday.

Several other events to celebrate both men will take place at the center throughout the week. 

