Horse trick show to raise money for Davis Ranch after devastating barn fire

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) –- A large fundraising effort is set for a southern Indiana ranch that lost a barn and five horses in a devastating fire. And the man who's lost the most is at the center of the show.

“You don't have to be a horse person to enjoy it because what the horses do is just amazing,” said Shara Wiesenauer, owner of Hunter’s Brook Farm.

Trainer David Davis will be putting on a trick show the first Saturday in February. But the reason behind it is a somber one.

“But I also think it will be great for him to get back into it,” Wiesenauer said.

Davis lost his barn in a devastating fire that destroyed his feed and equipment and killed five horses including one of his famous trick horses, Crusader.

“Training them as much time as you spend with them doing things like that, especially Crusader the trick horse, they are your friends, they become your family,” said Stacey Sanders, a friend of Davis.

All five horses were laid to rest Saturday afternoon as clean up continued on the Davis Ranch.

“We've got people with bobcats and backhoes and a wrecking crew,” Davis said.

In addition to the manual labor the community has raised thousands of dollars on a Go Fund Me page to help him rebuild and get back to work.

“He felt bad, people just giving to him. And he said I would like to earn it and so I said that would be perfect,” Wiesenauer said.

That’s how the idea for the trick show fundraiser came to be. And as an added bonus Davis has been challenged to teach Teke, the strong-willed mini horse, a trick at the show.

“Teke has a lot of tricks of his own, but they're not good tricks for the most part. So David was up for the challenge, he said absolutely,” Wiesenauer said.

All the money raised during the show at Hunter's Brook Farm will go to the Davis Ranch.

“We're getting this mess cleaned up. Life will go on at the David Ranch,” Davis said.

The trick show begins at 1 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Hunter’s Brook Farm located at 5006 Charlestown Pike in Jeffersonville.

Organizers ask for a $5 donation to get into the show.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

