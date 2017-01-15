Louisville Metro Police investigating homicide on Vermont Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Officials say a male victim's body was found in the 3100 block of Vermont Avenue, near South 31st Street. Authorities say the victim is in his 20's.

MetroSafe tells WDRB a call was received Sunday just before 4:30 a.m.

Neighbors tell WDRB they heard several gunshots.

"I just dropped to the floor and I didn’t get back up until I stopped hearing them and when I looked outside then it was the police," said Karece Ganus who lives just feet from where the shooting happened.

This marks the first deadly shooting in Louisville of 2017 and the city's second homicide this year.

Police have not made any arrests.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

