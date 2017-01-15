Non-profit designing change for women in Louisville and around the world

Police say they hit Tommy Hilfiger and Polo at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Designing change around the world is the mission of Anchal Project, a Louisville non-profit that helps give a second chance to exploited women in India through sewing. Now they're expanding the business to help women a little closer to home.

January is crunch time for Colleen and Maggie Clines, the sisters behind Anchal Project. They just moved into their new space in the Portland neighborhood, and will be launching their newest collection in New York in just a few weeks.

When they start to get wrapped up in the details, the faces of the women who inspired them to create change keep them focused on their mission. "We believe in a global sisterhood that whatever you're doing here affects a sister in India, or Africa, or wherever you are," said Maggie.

Colleen launched Anchal Project back in 2009. It's a non-profit based in Louisville that works with women in India forced into the sex trade. While studying at the Rhode Island School of Design, she took a school trip to India that inspired Anchal. "Everything kind of shifted and changed, when I took a seminar class called Design for Development," said Colleen.

That class project has grown into a full time job. "From like a small class project, where we first started training eight women, we're now working with 130 part-time and full-time in India," said Colleen.

The women make hand-stitched textiles, such as scarves, bags and blankets. The items are then sold to customers and proceeds go back to the artisans. "So we provide them a new life, a new chance to change their future and the future or their families," said Colleen.

The project combines the Clines sisters' passion for design and women's rights. "You have a lot of power with every purchase you make, so why not support your sister in India," said Maggie.

In just a few years, the sisters have seen the project transform lives. "Abandoned by their husbands at 18 with a young son, (one woman) had no option besides the commercial sex trade to just survive (and) she's transformed into a powerful project leader," said Colleen.

After nearly eight years in India, the non-profit is now expanding locally. "We believe the model can be replicated. A lot of these women just need an opportunity," said Maggie.

They've trained six women in Louisville to dye with natural products grown in their garden. Over the holidays, the artisans created a limited collection of heart-shaped ornaments. Every purchase goes to empowering exploited women in Louisville's community.

"You realize the stories are the same around the world. That we're all the same. Everybody has the same struggles, and what they really lack is opportunities," said Maggie.

