Butchertown Grocery named one of the best new restaurants in the country

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville restaurant ranks high on a list of best new eateries in the country.

Butchertown Grocery has been named as the second best new restaurant in the country by USA TODAY's Readers' Choice awards.

The awards rank the Top 10 winners in the "Best New Restaurant" category. All of them opened in the last year-and-a-half. Experts picked 20 nominees, and then opened it up to a public vote to decide the winners.

A New York restaurant tops the list.

Chef Bobby Benjamin says the key to becoming one of the best is to keep evolving. He says one way the restaurant does that is by offering new options, like brunch that will be launched in February at the business' upstairs property, Lola. 

Butchertown Grocery is located at 1076 E Washington Street.

