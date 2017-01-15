Kentucky leaders hosting public forum focused on healthcare concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big changes in Washington, D.C. could impact your healthcare.



Some local Democratic leaders want you to be prepared.



Congressman John Yarmuth and several others will hold a public forum on Sunday. The event will focus on the impact of the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act and Kentucky's Medicaid expansion.

The event is part of a National Day of Action across the country.

House Republicans passed a budget resolution last week that could make the repeal a reality. However, an alternative to Obamacare hasn't been proposed yet.

Congressman Yarmuth says repealing the Affordable Care Act would impact millions. "You'd have in Kentucky for instance 45,000 jobs disappear, almost half a million people lose health coverage that they now have and you'd lose $4.5 billion of economic activity in the state every year, so there's a very human cost to repeal without replacement and there's also an economic cost to the commonwealth."



The forum starts at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Louisville Central Community Center, located at 1300 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Yarmuth will be joined by several members of the state legislature, health advocates, and Kentuckians who rely on the Affordable Care Act for healthcare coverage.

