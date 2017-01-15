Kentucky leaders hosting public forum focused on healthcare conc - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky leaders hosting public forum focused on healthcare concerns

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Big changes in Washington, D.C. could impact your healthcare.

Some local Democratic leaders want you to be prepared.

Congressman John Yarmuth and several others will hold a public forum on Sunday. The event will focus on the impact of the potential repeal of the Affordable Care Act and Kentucky's Medicaid expansion.

The event is part of a National Day of Action across the country.

House Republicans passed a budget resolution last week that could make the repeal a reality. However, an alternative to Obamacare hasn't been proposed yet.

Congressman Yarmuth says repealing the Affordable Care Act would impact millions. "You'd have in Kentucky for instance 45,000 jobs disappear, almost half a million people lose health coverage that they now have and you'd lose $4.5 billion of economic activity in the state every year, so there's a very human cost to repeal without replacement and there's also an economic cost to the commonwealth."

The forum starts at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Louisville Central Community Center, located at 1300 West Muhammad Ali Blvd.

Yarmuth will be joined by several members of the state legislature, health advocates, and Kentuckians who rely on the Affordable Care Act for healthcare coverage.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.