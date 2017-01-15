Bishop Eddie Long dies at age 63 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bishop Eddie Long dies at age 63

(CNN) -- Bishop Eddie Long -- the Georgia-based head of one of the nation's largest megachurches -- has died, according to the church Long presided over. He was 63.

Long died after a battle with an aggressive form of cancer, according to a statement by the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church first obtained by CNN affiliate WGCL.

"Although his transition leaves a void for those of us who loved him dearly, we can celebrate and be happy for him, knowing he's at peace," his wife Vanessa Long said in the statement.

