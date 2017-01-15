Famed Ringling Bros. circus closing after more than 100 years

A man killed early Tuesday morning in south Louisville was shot with a crossbow, LMPD said Wednesday.

A man killed early Tuesday morning in south Louisville was shot with a crossbow, LMPD said Wednesday.

Police say they hit Tommy Hilfiger and Polo at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

Police say they hit Tommy Hilfiger and Polo at the Outlet Shoppes of the Bluegrass.

Louisville-based Humana Inc. is looking to hire about 500 people for seasonal jobs lasting no more than six months to help sign up seniors for the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.

Louisville-based Humana Inc. is looking to hire about 500 people for seasonal jobs lasting no more than six months to help sign up seniors for the company’s Medicare Advantage plans.

Residents of a Radcliff mobile home park are complaining of bed bug infestations and rotting floors, but the landlord said he's complying with safety standards.

Residents of a Radcliff mobile home park are complaining of bed bug infestations and rotting floors, but the landlord said he's complying with safety standards.

Despite resident concerns, landlord of Radcliff mobile home park says he's complying with safety standards

Despite resident concerns, landlord of Radcliff mobile home park says he's complying with safety standards

Police say store employees found evidence of the crime on a dressing room floor...

Police say store employees found evidence of the crime on a dressing room floor...

Louisville woman accused of stealing over $11,000 worth of jewelry from Kohls

Louisville woman accused of stealing over $11,000 worth of jewelry from Kohls

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

Police say a Louisville suspect got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a man with a gun.

Police say a Louisville suspect got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a man with a gun.

POLICE: Louisville suspect shot in chest by victim he tried to rob

POLICE: Louisville suspect shot in chest by victim he tried to rob

Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.

Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.

(CNN) -- The Ringling Bros. circus is closing down after more than 100 years in operation, according to a press release from Feld Entertainment, which has owned the circus for the last 50 years.

"I have made the difficult business decision that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey® will hold its final performances in May of this year," CEO Kenneth Feld said.

High operating costs and the decline of ticket sales "made the circus an unsustainable business for the company," Feld said.

And after "the transition of the elephants off the road, we saw an even more dramatic drop" in ticket sales, Feld said.

Before taking the final bow, the Ringling Bros., will perform 30 shows across the United States between now and May.

For years, the elephants have been in the spotlight and their dance routines featured prominently in the shows.

But due to mounting criticism from animal rights groups, the Ringling Bros. phased out the elephant acts entirely.

Off stage, the Ringling Bros. runs an elephant conservation center which sits on 200 acre of rural land in Florida, between Tampa and Orlando.

Created in 1995 by Ringling, the facility focuses on the care and study of Asian elephants -- an endangered species that it had used in its shows.

But several animal rights groups repeatedly criticized, picketed and sued Ringling Bros. for its treatment of the animals.

The animal rights group, PETA, spent years petitioning against the treatment of circus animals.

The Humane Society of the United States, a longtime critic of the show's animal welfare practices, acknowledged that Ringling Bros. has made changes over the past century and a half, but claims the changes didn't happen quickly enough.

"It's just not acceptable any longer to cart wild animals from city to city and have them perform silly yet coercive stunts," the society's President and CEO Wayne Pacelle said in a statement Sunday. "I know this is bittersweet for the Feld family, but I applaud their decision to move away from an institution grounded on inherently inhumane wild animal acts," Pacelle said.

In 2011, Feld Entertainment agreed to pay a fine of $270,000 to the US Department of Agriculture for alleged violations of the Animal Welfare Act.

The company did not admit wrongdoing but promised to implement new training for all personnel who handle animals.

Ringling Bros. has made recent changes to its traditional lineup to capture the attention of more attendees.

Just this week, the first-ever female ringmaster, made her circus debut in Orlando, Florida.

The full cast of the circus is between 250 and 300 people. With three performing units, the circus visits about 115 cities each year.

Ringling Bros. was founded in Baraboo, Wisconsin, in 1884 by five of the seven Ringling brothers.

The family ran the circus until 1967 when it was sold to Feld Entertainment, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

CNN's Faith Karimi contributed to this report.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.