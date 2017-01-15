GEORGE | Louisville women's basketball holds off edging Hurricanes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The No. 9 Cardinals led the entirety of the game against No. 14 Miami Sunday afternoon at the KFC Yum! Center. The Hurricanes made a late push pulling within one point but Louisville held on to get the win 63-59. Mariya Moore led the team with 24 points and seven rebounds.

Louisville's focus on protecting the boards allowed the team to jump out to an early lead. The Cards led 32-25 at the half after Moore hit a three pointer right at the buzzer. The team collected 28 boards led by Myisha Hines-Allen with eight.

By the fourth quarter, the Cards lead was cut to four, 47-43 due to the Canes 53.8 field goal percent. As the Hurricanes made a comeback the Cards were reminded of past performances this season.

Of the Cardinals four losses, they have led three of the four teams in the fourth quarter. Head Coach Jeff Walz emphasized the importance of maintaining the lead through the final ten minutes in his post game interview.

"We're 16-4 right now. We've had three losses where we've been up in the fourth quarter, two of them up with five minutes to go against top five, top six teams. So, it's not like we're not competing and have a chance to win," said Walz.

"Now, it's a matter of continuing to break down those last seven or eight minutes of games and showing out kids here's where we have to get better, here's what we have to do,"

With less than two minutes left, Miami's Keyona Hayes knocked down a three pointer to bring her team within one, 60-59. The Cards brought the ball down, eating up the clock and Hines-Allen was fouled on the put back. She went to the line and made both free throws. Cards led 62-59 with 45 seconds left.

Miami had a last chance to tie things up but Jessica Thomas' shot was deflected and rebounded by Moore, who was fouled underneath. She hit her first and got her rebound on the second to run out the remaining clock.

The Cards went on to win 63-59 to get their fourth ACC win of the season.

The team's next test will come against Georgia Tech at 7:00pm on Wednesday night down at the KFC Yum! Center.

