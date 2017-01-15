Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer presents local housing advocate wi - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer presents local housing advocate with Freedom Award

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mayor Greg Fischer presented Manfred Reid the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award Saturday night at the 7th annual Keepers of the Dream Celebration.

"Seeing this entire Louisville community come together as one solid people, of one mind, with freedom, hope and justice for all," Reid said.

The Freedom award recognizes citizens who have dedicated their lives to promoting justice, peace, freedom, non-violence and racial equality. 

Reid has been a long time advocate of affordable housing. 

He is a former real estate broker who lives at Beecher Terrace. 

Reid says he's proud of the work he's done on projects that resulted in the redevelopment of public housing complexes in Louisville . 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.