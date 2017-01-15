Family of Nelson County murder victim wants case moved to differ - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Family of Nelson County murder victim wants case moved to different county

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Nelson County family whose son was murdered in 2015 is demanding their case be moved to a different county. 

Rasheed Wickliffe's family was in Jefferson County Saturday on the eve of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

His parents say they cannot get a fair trial in Nelson County because of racial injustice. 

In the spirit of Dr. King, they are demanding justice and equality for all and are asking for a diverse jury.

"They're asking us to accept a plea deal, things that we really disagree with. And we just don't understand if the justice system works the way it's supposed to. Why can't we get justice for our son?" Rasheed's mother Gwen Wickliffe said.

After a mistrial last year, a new trial will begin in February. 

Alexander Roberts is charged with the murder.

Police say Roberts stabbed Wickliffe during a drug deal. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

