LACETT | Hoosiers bounce back, beat Rutgers

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – The Indiana Hoosiers needed this one.

Having lost four of five and with a road swing looming, Indiana took care of business Sunday beating Rutgers 76-57 at Assembly Hall.

James Blackmon Jr led the way for Indiana with 16 points.

Despite the situation facing the Hoosiers, they actually began the game slow, falling behind by 9 early against the Scarlet Knights (11-8, 0-6 Big 10) , the worst team in the Big 10.

But a 16-1 1st half run turned things around for Indiana. OG Anunoby scored 11 points and had 7 steals which led to a lot of easy points for Indiana on the break.

IU (12-6, 2-3 Big 10) is back in action Wednesday at Penn State. The Hoosiers play three of their next four games on the road.

