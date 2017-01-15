LACETT | Hoosiers bounce back, beat Rutgers

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – The Indiana Hoosiers needed this one.
Having lost four of five and with a road swing looming, Indiana took care of business Sunday beating Rutgers 76-57 at Assembly Hall.
James Blackmon Jr led the way for Indiana with 16 points.
Despite the situation facing the Hoosiers, they actually began the game slow, falling behind by 9 early against the Scarlet Knights (11-8, 0-6 Big 10) , the worst team in the Big 10.
But a 16-1 1st half run turned things around for Indiana. OG Anunoby scored 11 points and had 7 steals which led to a lot of easy points for Indiana on the break.
IU (12-6, 2-3 Big 10) is back in action Wednesday at Penn State. The Hoosiers play three of their next four games on the road.
Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.