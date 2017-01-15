Hundreds gather in Louisville over fear of Obamacare repeal

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.More >>
In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.More >>
Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.More >>
The wreck occurred around 12:30 Friday morning near Blue Lick Elementary School and Knight Middle School.More >>
The wreck occurred around 12:30 Friday morning near Blue Lick Elementary School and Knight Middle School.More >>
The recruiting event seeks to hire special agents, but there are several qualifications you have to meet first.More >>
The recruiting event seeks to hire special agents, but there are several qualifications you have to meet first.More >>
Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.More >>
Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.More >>
Police say store employees found evidence of the crime on a dressing room floor...More >>
Police say store employees found evidence of the crime on a dressing room floor...More >>
Police say a Louisville suspect got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a man with a gun.More >>
Police say a Louisville suspect got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a man with a gun.More >>