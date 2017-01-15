Hundreds gather in Louisville over fear of Obamacare repeal

Police say a Louisville suspect got more than he bargained for when he tried to rob a man with a gun.

POLICE: Louisville suspect shot in chest by victim he tried to rob

Police say store employees found evidence of the crime on a dressing room floor...

Louisville woman accused of stealing over $11,000 worth of jewelry from Kohls

Apple says key qualifications for the job include a minimum of two years of professional technical troubleshooting experience and experience in customer support.

The recruiting event seeks to hire special agents, but there are several qualifications you have to meet first.

FBI looking for women and minorities at recruiting event

The wreck occurred around 12:30 Friday morning near Blue Lick Elementary School and Knight Middle School.

Louisville Metro Police Det. Derrick Leachman lost evidence in an armed robbery case and then repeatedly lied about it under oath at trial. And he was once charged with disorderly conduct and wanton endangerment after allegedly pulling his weapon on McDonald’s customers.

LMPD chief says he was forced to promote officer with checkered past

Some Indiana drivers could soon be receiving another refund from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Hundreds gathered Sunday afternoon to discuss what might happen if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

The forum was hosted by U.S. Rep. (D) John Yarmuth and part of nationwide day of rallies and meetings held in the defense of the ACA.

“There are a lot of people who are afraid of what happens if the Affordable Care Act is repealed,” Yarmuth said.

With a Republican controlled Congress in place and Republican Donald Trump headed to the White House later this week, one of the primary goals of the GOP is the repeal of Obamacare. However, some are concerned that doing that prematurely could have dire consequences.

Senator (R) Rand Paul expects to propose legislation this week that would require a replacement be put into place the same day the ACA is repealed.

“The replacement bill that we put together our goal t is to ensure the most amount of people give access to the most amount of people at the least amount of cost. And I think this is where Obamacare failed,” Paul said.

A number of people spoke at the forum Sunday to tell personal stories of how changes in healthcare could impact their lives.

“I've recently been diagnosed with degenerative disc disease,” said Kristen Arant. “And I am now suffering from chronic pain due to pinched nerves in my back and I am terrified of what will happen to me if I lose my health insurance.”

Yarmuth feels, unlike others, that a repeal of Obamacare is not inevitable.

“Right now you're seeing virtually the entire healthcare provider system being heard about their problems with the repeal."

A procedural vote in the House of Representatives on Friday was the first step in the repeal process.

