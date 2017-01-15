Hundreds gather in Louisville over fear of Obamacare repeal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds gather in Louisville over fear of Obamacare repeal

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Hundreds gathered Sunday afternoon to discuss what might happen if the Affordable Care Act is repealed.

The forum was hosted by U.S. Rep. (D) John Yarmuth and part of nationwide day of rallies and meetings held in the defense of the ACA.

“There are a lot of people who are afraid of what happens if the Affordable Care Act is repealed,” Yarmuth said.

With a Republican controlled Congress in place and Republican Donald Trump headed to the White House later this week, one of the primary goals of the GOP is the repeal of Obamacare. However, some are concerned that doing that prematurely could have dire consequences.

Senator (R) Rand Paul expects to propose legislation this week that would require a replacement be put into place the same day the ACA is repealed.

“The replacement bill that we put together our goal  t is to ensure the most amount of people give access to the most amount of people at the least amount of cost. And I think this is where Obamacare failed,” Paul said.

A number of people spoke at the forum Sunday to tell personal stories of how changes in healthcare could impact their lives.

“I've recently been diagnosed with degenerative disc disease,” said Kristen Arant. “And I am now suffering from chronic pain due to pinched nerves in my back and I am terrified of what will happen to me if I lose my health insurance.”

Yarmuth feels, unlike others, that a repeal of Obamacare is not inevitable.

“Right now you're seeing virtually the entire healthcare provider system being heard about their problems with the repeal."

A procedural vote in the House of Representatives on Friday was the first step in the repeal process. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

