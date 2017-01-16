Chili Cornbread Pie is a one dish meal for a winter night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hearty casserole with a little heat and plenty of spicy cornbread can hit the spot on a winter night. Kroger Chef Paul Dowell is taking comfort food to a new level with his Chili Cornbread Pie.
Chili Cornbread Pie
1 lb. Private Selection Angus 85/15 Ground Beef
1-10 oz. pkg. Kroger Produce Pico de Gallo
1-15 oz. can Kroger Tomato Sauce
1-14.5 oz. can Kroger Chili Ready Diced Tomato
1-15 oz. can Kroger Crushed Tomatoes
1-15.5 oz. can Kroger Light Red Kidney Beans (rinsed & drained)
1-1.25 oz. pkg. Kroger Original Chili Mix
½ Tbl. Kosher Salt
1-8.5 oz. box Jiffy Cornbread Mix
1 lrg. Egg
½ c. Kroger Shredded Mild Cheddar
½ c. Kroger Sour Cream
½ c. Kroger Whole Milk
1 Tbl. Jalapeno (chopped)
Preheat oven to 350° & lightly spray a 3 quart oven dish with nonstick spray.
Preheat soup pot over medium-high heat.
Brown ground beef, drain & add pico. Cook pico until tender, about 5 minutes.
Add tomato sauce, diced tomato, crushed tomato, beans, chili mix & salt. Bring to boil, reduce to simmer & cook another 5 minutes, stir often.
Combine Jiffy & remaining ingredients in a large bowl & blend well.
Pour chili into prepared dish & spoon corn bread batter evenly to cover the chili.
Bake 35-40 minutes. Cornbread should be browned & set.
Serve piping hot with a dollop of sour cream & enjoy!
