Chili Cornbread Pie is a one dish meal for a winter night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A hearty casserole with a little heat and plenty of spicy cornbread can hit the spot on a winter night. Kroger Chef Paul Dowell is taking comfort food to a new level with his Chili Cornbread Pie.

Chili Cornbread Pie

1 lb. Private Selection Angus 85/15 Ground Beef

1-10 oz. pkg. Kroger Produce Pico de Gallo

1-15 oz. can Kroger Tomato Sauce

1-14.5 oz. can Kroger Chili Ready Diced Tomato

1-15 oz. can Kroger Crushed Tomatoes

1-15.5 oz. can Kroger Light Red Kidney Beans (rinsed & drained)

1-1.25 oz. pkg. Kroger Original Chili Mix

½ Tbl. Kosher Salt

1-8.5 oz. box Jiffy Cornbread Mix

1 lrg. Egg

½ c. Kroger Shredded Mild Cheddar

½ c. Kroger Sour Cream

½ c. Kroger Whole Milk

1 Tbl. Jalapeno (chopped)

Preheat oven to 350° & lightly spray a 3 quart oven dish with nonstick spray.

Preheat soup pot over medium-high heat.

Brown ground beef, drain & add pico. Cook pico until tender, about 5 minutes.

Add tomato sauce, diced tomato, crushed tomato, beans, chili mix & salt. Bring to boil, reduce to simmer & cook another 5 minutes, stir often.

Combine Jiffy & remaining ingredients in a large bowl & blend well.

Pour chili into prepared dish & spoon corn bread batter evenly to cover the chili.

Bake 35-40 minutes. Cornbread should be browned & set.

Serve piping hot with a dollop of sour cream & enjoy!

