Ali Center honors MLK holiday with free screenings of "I Have A Dream" speech

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It has become a tradition for the Ali Center to show Martin Luther King, Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech to the community in recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

Join the Ali Center as it shows this historic speech every hour on the hour beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 16, 2017.   A panel discussion, "Continuing the Dream, Living the Legacy" will follow the 11:00 a.m. showing.

Members of the Muhammad Ali Center Council of Students will discuss how young people are continuing the work of Dr. King and Muhammad Ali in our community.

This free screening features one of the most powerful and significant speeches in the history of the Civil Rights movement.

Film screening is open to the public.  Regular ticket prices apply for exhibit admission.

