Volunteers honor MLK with Day of Service at Americana Community Center

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All around the city of Louisville, people have come together to lend a hand on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Americana Community Center will get some help from University of Louisville students and volunteers. Large tasks that get pushed to the side throughout the year get much needed attention.

You can feel the spirit of Martin Luther Kings Jr. as hundreds give of their time and talents.

Americana Community Center is a non-profit organization that seeks to empower people from the Louisville Metro community by helping them find and utilize critical resources needed to build strong families, create a safe, supportive community, and realize their individual potential.



