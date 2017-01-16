LMPD officer slightly injured in crash that closed Westport Road - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officer slightly injured in crash that closed Westport Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - A Louisville Metro Police officer was slightly injured while blocking traffic at the scene of a crash on Westport Road early Monday. 

According to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell, it happened around 6:30 a.m. Mitchell says two officers were blocking traffic at Westport Road and Chamberlain Lane after a crash that caused fuel to spill on the road. 

Police say the officer's hand was injured when a motorist hit barricades that then struck the two police cruisers that were blocking traffic. 

The fuel spill was the result of a leak on a truck that happened around 4:30 a.m. Monday. There is no word on when the intersection will reopen. 

