Pride, Inc. motorcade for MLK Day remembers victims of 2016 viol - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Pride, Inc. motorcade for MLK Day remembers victims of 2016 violence

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of people across Louisville celebrated the message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Monday.

The annual motorcade and rally was underway at noon. The message this year was: "Stop the Killing."

Officials and community members take part in the motorcade year after year to honor and remind everyone of Dr. King, Jr.'s message. Part of that is remembering the 117 homicide victims who lost their lives in 2016 to gun violence in the city of Louisville.

"For the rest of 2017, stop the killing," said George Burney, parade organizer. "That's our theme. I want that to be your theme too. Don't be no snitch, you be a good citizen. Call in if you know something. Call in if you know something. You're not a snitch, you're a good citizen."

It's the 45th year for the event. Organizers say they started out with just 10 cars, but by noon, they estimated that hundreds of vehicles were taking part in the parade.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.