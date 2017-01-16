BOZICH | Kentucky, Louisville gain in my weekly AP Top 25 college basketball poll

Kansas, led by coach Bill Self, is positioned to be ranked Number One when the Jayhawks visit Kentucky Jan. 28.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Duke couldn’t do it — and the Blue Devils are still going backwards. Grayson Allen’s reign as the top team in college basketball lasted two weeks.

They were followed by Kentucky (two weeks), which was followed by Villanova (five weeks), which was followed by Baylor, which was routed at West Virginia last Tuesday before all the congratulatory text messages got to Waco.

Now what is a voter in the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll supposed to do?

Read on.

1. Kansas (16-1) — Who beat the Jayhawks? Ask James Blackmon Jr. If the Jayhawks beat Iowa State Monday night and Texas Saturday, they should be ranked first when they visit Kentucky Jan. 28 for the latest Bill Self vs. John Calipari hoedown.

2. Villanova (17-1) — The schedule dictates your ups and downs. The Wildcats are home twice this week.

3. UCLA (18-1) — The Bruins won at Colorado and Utah, a trip that will swallow many Pac-12 teams.

4. Kentucky (15-2) — Nothing to worry about until the Kansas/Florida back-to-back that is coming up.

5. Gonzaga (17-0) — Ken Pomeroy has increased the probability of the Zags finishing the regular season unbeaten to better than 33 percent.

6. West Virginia (15-2) — Baylor never had a chance in Morgantown.

7. Baylor (16-1) — The West Virginia payback game in Waco is Feb. 27.

8. North Carolina (16-3) — The Tar Heels are still my pick as the team to beat in the ACC.

9. Creighton (17-1) — The Bluejays visit Xavier on Monday at 2 p.m. Find a computer or TV at work.

10. Louisville (15-3) — The Cards have a harsh turnaround, getting Clemson at home Thursday at 9 before a road game at 2 p.m. Saturday with Florida State, has an extra day of rest between home games.

11. Notre Dame (16-2) — I keep waiting for the Irish to stumble in the ACC. It hasn’t happened.

12. Oregon (16-2) — This team will be in the Top 10 by the end of the season.

13. Florida State (16-2) — The Seminoles get Notre Dame and Louisville in Tallahassee this week. Even Jimbo Fisher should be excited.

14. Arizona (16-2) — A Show-Me Week for the Wildcats who visit USC and UCLA.

15. Virginia (13-3) — The Cavaliers have slipped to eighth in defensive efficiency. What’s goin’ on Tony Bennett?

16. Wisconsin (14-3) — Welcome to the discussion, Big Ten.

17. Duke (14-4) — The Blue Devils will get better when Amile Jefferson returns.

18. Florida (14-3) — The Gators’ trip to South Carolina Wednesday is the early Game of the Year in the SEC.

19. Cincinnati (15-2) — The team to beat in the AAC.

20. Purdue (14-4) — Losing at Iowa was not a good look.

21. Butler (15-3) — The Bulldogs have lost two of their three Big East road games — and needed overtime to win the third.

22. Xavier (13-4) — The Musketeers just endured their most difficult week of the year — and lost at Villanova and Butler.

23. Maryland (16-2) — Guess who’s leading the Big Ten?

24. Saint Mary’s (15-2) — I know Gonzaga is good and the game was in Spokane, but 23 points?

25. South Carolina (14-3) — Big week for the Gamecocks, who host Florida and then visit Kentucky.

