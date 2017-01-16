Shepherdsville Police searching for missing teen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Shepherdsville Police searching for missing teen

Matthew Clinard (Image Source: Shepherdsville Police Dept.) Matthew Clinard (Image Source: Shepherdsville Police Dept.)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Shepherdsville are asking for help in locating a missing teen.

Officials are searching for 16-year-old Matthew D. Clinard, of Lebanon Junction.

According to police, he was last seen in the area of Summers Drive in Hillview on January 13.

Investigators say Clinard is 5'10 and has brown hair and brown eyes. He could be wearing camouflage Nike tennis shoes and a Nike zip-up hoodie.

Anyone with information about Clinard's whereabouts is asked to call Shepherdsville Police at 502-543-7074.

