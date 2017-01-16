LMPD investigating after weekend stabbing in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LMPD is investigating after one person was stabbed in the Parkland neighborhood over the weekend.

It happened Sunday afternoon near 26th and West Kentucky Street.

Police say one person was taken to University Hospital, and is expected to survive.

Officers took a woman into custody, but we don't know if she is facing charges.

