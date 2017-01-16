Health officials urge Indiana residents to get flu shots - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Health officials urge Indiana residents to get flu shots

Posted: Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - State health officials are urging Indiana residents to get their flu shots following a recent surge in flu-like illnesses.

The Indiana State Department of Health says flu cases are rising in many parts of the state and four Indiana residents have died of influenza since October.

The state agency recommends that everyone who's at least 6 months old get a flu vaccine every year, particularly health care workers and pregnant women.

The vaccine takes about two weeks to be fully effective.

State Health Commissioner Jerome Adams says "it's always heartbreaking" when someone dies from the flu. He says he hopes any Hoosier who hasn't receive the flu vaccine this year considers getting one soon because the state's just entering the peak flu season.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.