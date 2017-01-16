POLICE: Louisville men posed as contractors to burglarize elderly victims

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested two men who posed as contractors to burglarize elderly victims.

According to arrest reports, 20-year-old Thomas James Williamson and 27-year-old Carl Stanley burglarized homes on at least two occasions.

The first alleged incident was on Oct. 26, 2016, on Nylon Court, near the intersection of Outer Loop and Robbs Lane, and police say the victims were an 87-year-old woman and her 92-year-old husband, who is hard of hearing and in poor health.

Police say in that case, Williamson and two accomplices approached the woman, pretending to be contractors interested in sealing their driveway. They then unlawfully entered the home, according to police, and took $500 from the woman for services they didn't perform. They also allegedly took a $3,000 ring.

The ring was pawned the following month.

According to an arrest report, Stanley was involved in a separate incident that occurred on Dec. 6, 2016, in which he and accomplices broke into a 79-year-old woman's home. The suspects allegedly distracted her, while Stanley took over $600 worth of valuables from the home. The incident was captured on surveillance video, according to police.

On Jan. 13, 2017, Stanley and his accomplices approached the home of an 86-year-old woman on Knobview Lane, near the intersection of Applegate Lane and Shephersdville Road. According to arrest reports, they falsely claimed to be contractors and discussed the possibility of resurfacing her driveway.

Instead, police say they took a number of things from her, including $200 cash, a $15 wallet, two Kroger Visa cards, an Olive Garden gift card and a McAlister's gift card.

Police say the next incident occurred on Saturday, Jan. 14, just before 11 a.m. Police say both Stanley and Williamson entered the home of an 86-year-old woman on Michael Edward Drive, off Stony Brook Drive, and stole several items from her bedroom.

Police say that in this case, they told the woman they were roofers.

After burglarizing the home, they left in a red Dodge pickup truck, according to police.

Police say they found the pickup truck a short time later behind the Culver's on S. Hurstbourne Parkway. When they approached the vehicle, they say they found the victim's purse inside.

Williamson and Stanley were both arrested and charged with multiple counts of knowingly exploiting an adult and burglary.

They were taken to Louisville Metro Corrections.

