NYT: Wife of Orlando nightclub shooter charged in connection with shooting rampage

(FOXNEWS.COM) -- The FBI on Monday arrested the wife of the man who carried out the massacre at Orlando's Pulse Nightclub, and charged her in connection with the shooting rampage, The New York Times and other media reported.

The June 2016 shooting, seen as the deadliest in modern U.S. history, killed 49 people and wounded dozens more. Police shot and killed gunman Omar Mateen after a three-hour standoff.

His wife, Noor Salman, was charged with obstruction in the case, the Times reported, adding that agents arrested her at her home outside San Francisco. She had moved to Contra Costa County after the shooting.

Mateen pledged allegiance to the Islamic State terror group in phone calls with emergency teams during the standoff.

Salman reportedly had a federal court date set for Tuesday.

She has a 4-year-old son who is partly named for his father -- and filed a petition to change the boy's name last month.

