Lexington abortion clinic to close on Jan. 27 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Lexington clinic that was among two facilities that performed abortions in Kentucky has announced it will close.

The Kentucky chapter of the National Organization for Women announced on its Facebook page that the EMW Women's Clinic in Lexington will close effective Jan. 27. The organization said the clinic was a "permanent casualty" of Republican Gov. Matt Bevin, an abortion-rights opponent.

The clinic's closure leaves one abortion provider left in Kentucky - EMW Women's Surgical Center on Market Street in downtown Louisville.

The Louisville facility's director, Anne Ahola, said Monday she hopes the clinic continues to serve patients "without any complications."

The Lexington clinic was embroiled in a months-long legal fight to try to obtain a state license. The clinic says its landlord declined to renew the lease on property it occupied since 1989.

