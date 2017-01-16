Louisville woman arrested after stabbing in the Parkland neighbo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman arrested after stabbing in the Parkland neighborhood

Ambra Conner (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Ambra Conner (Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman has been arrested after police say she stabbed a person in the Parkland neighborhood.

According to an arrest report, it happened Sunday just before 1 p.m. at the corner of W. Kentucky Street and S. 28th Street.

Police say police were called to a home there after someone reported a stabbing. When they arrived, they say a person had been cut in the hand and the leg. The victim allegedly told police that 28-year-old Ambra Conner committed the crime with the knife.

Conner was arrested and charged with second degree assault.

