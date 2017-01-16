LMPD officers prepare for Inauguration Day security detail in Wa - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD officers prepare for Inauguration Day security detail in Washington, DC

Posted: Updated:
LMPD Lt. Gary Burman LMPD Lt. Gary Burman
President-elect Donald Trump President-elect Donald Trump

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since the days following "the hanging chad," LMPD has made it a mission to make sure the incoming leader of the free world is safe. 

"You just want to be part of it," Lt. Gary Burman said.

He and may of his colleagues have seen George W. Bush and Barack Obama minutes into their terms. On Friday, he'll see Donald Trump just after becoming the 45th President of the United States. 

"I think a lot of people go up there just because of the history of it," Lt. Burman said.

But history is a side note for him and 45 other Louisville Metro Police officers who will monitor the parade route. This year, they'll line the block in front of FBI headquarters.

"We'll be observant of the crowd, for anyone who may have a weapon or anything like that," Lt. Burman said.

If any issues pop up, they'll jump into action.

"We'll have federal arrest powers if needed," he said.

Police in the nation's capital consider this year's inauguration to be one of their biggest challenges yet.

"There is more security this time because of the protests," Lt. Burman said.

Men and women from LMPD are ready with their itinerary and orders set.

"It's a tough day. You're talking about about a 16-18 hour day where you're anticipating a 2:30 a.m. roll call," Lt. Burman said.

The officers will leave for the nation's capital on Wednesday. KSP is also sending officers, but won't say how many, citing security concerns.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.