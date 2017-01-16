LMPD officers prepare for Inauguration Day security detail in Washington, DC

Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...

Seymour man arrested after 67-year-old mom hospitalized with signs of malnutrition, dehydration

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

Police say he told them he was "high on life."

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

Suspects arrested for string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Since the days following "the hanging chad," LMPD has made it a mission to make sure the incoming leader of the free world is safe.

"You just want to be part of it," Lt. Gary Burman said.

He and may of his colleagues have seen George W. Bush and Barack Obama minutes into their terms. On Friday, he'll see Donald Trump just after becoming the 45th President of the United States.

"I think a lot of people go up there just because of the history of it," Lt. Burman said.

But history is a side note for him and 45 other Louisville Metro Police officers who will monitor the parade route. This year, they'll line the block in front of FBI headquarters.

"We'll be observant of the crowd, for anyone who may have a weapon or anything like that," Lt. Burman said.

If any issues pop up, they'll jump into action.

"We'll have federal arrest powers if needed," he said.

Police in the nation's capital consider this year's inauguration to be one of their biggest challenges yet.

"There is more security this time because of the protests," Lt. Burman said.

Men and women from LMPD are ready with their itinerary and orders set.

"It's a tough day. You're talking about about a 16-18 hour day where you're anticipating a 2:30 a.m. roll call," Lt. Burman said.

The officers will leave for the nation's capital on Wednesday. KSP is also sending officers, but won't say how many, citing security concerns.

