Louisville-area home sales rose 8 percent in 2016, agents' group says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Louisville-area home sales were up 8 percent in 2016 compared to 2015, while the median home sale rose 5 percent to $163,600, according to the Greater Louisville Association of Realtors.

The association’s figures reflect single-family home and condo sales brokered by agents mainly in Jefferson, Oldham and Bullitt counties.

“Our members continue to see a strong sellers’ market for entry-level homes and a relatively balanced market for move-up homes,” said association president Allison Bartholomew, a broker with Weichert Realtors.

While not as dramatic as last year – when sales were up 12 percent from 2014 – the gains nonetheless continue the area’s steady recovery from the housing crisis of 2008.

The local market continues to be helped – or hampered, depending on your perspective – by a relatively low number of homes and condos listed for sale.

Listings were down nearly 19 percent in December, compared to the same time a year earlier.

As of December 15, there were 4,205 homes on the market with association agents. Two years ago, there were 6,257.

