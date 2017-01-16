Winter clothing given to needy during Monday's 'Coats With Candy - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Winter clothing given to needy during Monday's 'Coats With Candyce' drive

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- JCPS and the 15th District PTA sponsored the "Coats with Candyce Drive" to help warm up local families in need. 

Coats, hats and gloves were given out this morning at the Northwest Neighborhood Place on West Market Street.

Participants say helping on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day makes the drive even more special.

"Today is very special because we are really honoring the legacy of Dr. King, and we are wanting to kind of carry out that dream, and to give coats to children and families in our community, so it's a way of giving back," said Ben Langley program director for REACH Corps. 

WDRB's own Candyce Clift was the honorary PTA membership chair. Winter items were handed out until noon or until supplies ran out.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

