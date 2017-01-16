Strike & Spare Family Fun Center brings bumper cars, laser tag, roller skating and bowling to Clarksville

Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...

Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

Police say he told them he was "high on life."

Police say he told them he was "high on life."

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Strike and Spare Family Fun Center will combine bowling with three strikes: bumper cars, laser tag and roller skating when it opens later this year.

In the game of bowling, you'd call that a "turkey."

“Southern Indiana has nothing like that,” Strike and Spare manager Jack McCarthy said.

The lease is up at Hoosiers Strike and Spare in New Albany in Floyd County, so it will change its name to Strike and Spare Family Fun Center and will move to a mostly vacant shopping center at Eastern Boulevard and Little League Lane. The building once housed a Peddlers Mall -- and before that -- an Office Depot.

Not everyone in New Albany is happy the city is losing its only bowling alley, while Clarksville will have three.

“It might turn some people off, yeah,” said David Traughber, who lives in New Albany.

“My grandson goes down here and bowls, plays pool," said Nathan Timberlake, who also lives in New Albany. "It's about the only thing they have on this end of town."

“There are some people who are not really happy Daisy Lanes (Hoosier Strike and Spare) is closing,” McCarthy said. "We've been there since 1962, but all good things come to an end."

McCarthy manages Hoosier Strike and Spare and will manage the Family Fun Center when it opens in April.

Although he says he's sad to leave New Albany, seven miles to Clarksville isn't that far to travel for something this unique.

“Our [bowling] league base has declined over the years, so we are now looking for ways to replace the traditional league bowlers with people who are out two, three or four times a year having fun, hence the Family Fun Center and the other attractions."

The Family Fun Center will completely change the landscape of the area around Peddlers Mall and will bring in more retailers. The shopping center has been mostly vacant for nearly 10 years.

“The [town] of Clarksville owns the front part of the parking lot, and they're planning on putting in two retail facilities, possibly restaurants out there,” McCarthy said.

According to the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission, the town will form new roads, sidewalks and add traffic lights to the area to help improve the new flow of traffic headed to the Family Fun Center.

“The Gateway Crossing MOU [Memorandum of Understanding] states that the Town of Clarksville and Clarksville Redevelopment Commissions will construct a new roadway to connect Ettles Lane and Wolverton Way via an 'L' shaped roadway and pedestrian sidewalks," said Clarksville Redevelopment Director Dylan Fisher. "Other public improvements include protected pedestrian crossings at Ettles Lane and Eastern Boulevard, a new traffic light along Little League Boulevard at the future intersection of Wolverton Way and Ettles Lane, new sidewalks along Little League Boulevard to connect nearby residential neighborhoods and enhanced stormwater capacity."

Road construction will start in March and end in July.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.