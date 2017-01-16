President-elect Trump praises MLK Jr. on social media, amid tens - WDRB 41 Louisville News

President-elect Trump praises MLK Jr. on social media, amid tensions with Congressman John Lewis

Posted: Updated:

(AP) -- President-elect Donald Trump is calling on Americans to honor Martin Luther King Jr. for "all of the many wonderful things that he stood for."

Trump, who met with King's son Monday, may be trying to put behind him the controversy over his criticism of John Lewis, a black congressman and civil rights icon.

In a message sent on Twitter on Monday, Trump said: "Celebrate Martin Luther King Day and all of the many wonderful things that he stood for. Honor him for being the great man that he was!"

Lewis, a Democrat from Georgia, had angered Trump by calling him an "illegitimate president" and saying he would not attend the inauguration.

Residents of Memphis, Tennessee -- the city where civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. was killed -- are honoring his legacy with neighborhood events and a daylong celebration at the National Civil Rights Museum.

Volunteers on Monday fanned out across Memphis neighborhoods where blight is a major problem to take part in a "MLK Day of Service." They picked up litter and trash along streets, at blighted homes, in empty lots and in parks in historic neighborhoods such as Orange Mound and Soulsville.

Visitors to the National Civil Rights Museum gathered for performances, youth-centered educational programs, a blood donation drive and a food drive.

King was killed while standing on a balcony at the old Lorraine Motel on April 4, 1968. The motel has been turned into the National Civil Rights Museum.

The meeting comes amid lingering tensions between the president-elect and Congressman John Lewis. Lewis is the civil rights leader who called Trump an "illegitimate president" and said he will not attend the inauguration.

Trump responded on Twitter that Lewis is "all talk" and said his Atlanta-based district is "falling apart."

