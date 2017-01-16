Hundreds sign petition wanting changes at Bullitt County Animal - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Hundreds sign petition wanting changes at Bullitt County Animal Shelter

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some animal activists are asking for more changes at the Bullitt County Animal Shelter as the suspended director is back on the job.

A petition on change.org titled "Saving the lives of Bullitt County Animals" it had more than 500 signatures by Monday afternoon.

While the Bullitt County Animal Shelter is not open to the public right now, employees are still checking on the animals. Some animals rights activists and groups are not happy with Animal Control Director Mark Williams.

The petition started by a Shepherdsville resident is asking Roberts to make changes at the shelter. It says there is no reason why dogs have no beds or blankets in their kennels. It also says people wanting to volunteer are told they're not needed.

"Mark Williams should not be here," said Rebecca Noe, who signed the petition. "He needs to go. We need to have someone here who will take up for these animals."

Williams' four-day suspension without pay just ended. A letter states the Judge-Executive Melanie Roberts suspended him citing "unacceptable behavior" for becoming loud and argumentative with another county employee, and he'll be fired for any further incidents.

Last month, Williams was reprimanded over his behavior.

"I'm trying to fight to save the animals' lives," Noe said. "They have souls, and I take up for the animals everyday. It's very painful to see things like this happen."

But an employee who didn't want to go on camera said adoptions have improved four-fold since Williams took over in 2015. He says the shelter is working closely with animal organizations. 

Magistrates say the animal shelter is not on the agenda for Tuesday's Fiscal Court meeting, even though some in the community plan to speak out.

"You can come here and adopt these animals, save their lives, instead of having them killed every day," Noe said.

Williams and Roberts have not returned our calls. Some of the Bullitt County Magistrates say they can't comment on Williams' employment, calling it a personnel matter.

