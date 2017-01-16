Triple Crown winner American Pharoah sires newborn filly - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Triple Crown winner American Pharoah sires newborn filly

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Triple Crown winner American Pharoah has become a dad. Again.

The newborn filly's first wobbly steps were captured on video.

Coolmore Stud tweeted pictures and video on Monday.

She was born to Untouched Talent Sunday night at Coolmore America in Versailles. The farm's manager tweeted that, "she's got lovely quality, size, strength and bone."

He goes on to say, "both mother and daughter are doing well. We couldn't be happier."

Another filly and a colt by American Pharoah were also born in Kentucky earlier this month.

It was a busy first breeding season for American Pharoah: 150 foals are expected.

