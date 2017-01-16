CDC says norovirus cases could spike in February

Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

Police say he told them he was "high on life."

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Doctors are encouraging people to take extra precautions to prevent the spread of norovirus.

The virus infects your stomach or intestines and causes stomach cramps, diarrhea or vomiting. It’s often called a stomach bug or mislabeled as the stomach flu. The supervisor over infectious diseases at Norton Healthcare Dr. Paul Schulz says it can spread quickly and the symptoms are intensified.

“More frequent, more severe symptoms,” Dr. Schulz said. “And it’s going to last longer.”

The virus typically spreads through vomit, stool and touching contaminated surfaces or objects.

“Norovirus requires a very small inoculum to cause illness,” Dr. Schulz said. “So, in other words, you don’t have to have much contact with it or get too much in your GI tract in order to get infected.”

There is no vaccine or medicine that can stop norovirus. But the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends following these steps to prevent the spread of the virus:

Wash hands with soap and water

Disinfect contaminated surfaces and objects

Wash contaminated clothing, bedding and towels

Wash fruits and vegetables thoroughly

Cook any seafood thoroughly

If you’re sick, don’t prepare any food for or take care of others for at least two days after your symptoms stop

Hand sanitizers can help reduce the number of germs, but it should not replace the habit of washing your hands.

And if you do contract norovirus, be sure to drink extra fluids. Severe dehydration can be a serious problem with this virus. And stay home.

“Don’t go to work,” Dr. Schulz urged. “Don’t go to school, don’t go to daycare, don’t go to places – don’t get on a cruise ship – where you’re likely to be in close contact with a lot of other people and that sort of thing can be passed easily.”

If you’re sick and the symptoms last longer than three days, Dr. Schulz said you should consider going to a doctor. And the elderly, young and chronically-ill should take extra care.

“The virus can be very devastating to somebody already compromised,” Dr. Schulz said. “And those people often need to be hospitalized for what we call supportive care – fluid, electrolyte management.”

Norovirus is more commonly contracted in the colder winter months while everyone is inside. But epidemics are reported throughout the year. So far, outbreaks reported to the CDC appear to be on par with previous years. But statistics show outbreaks could spike between February and March.

