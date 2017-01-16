LACETT | Female head coach leads Brown boys basketball team

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – When it comes to gender equality in sports, we’ve made tremendous progress.

But apparently we still have a ways to go.

“Sometimes (before the game) the referees are asking her, ‘who is this lady in the circle here?’ said Brown senior Evan Thompson. “It takes them a minute.”

The lady in the pregame circle is Erin Spalding and while the idea of a female coaching a boys team maybe novel to them, it’s really not that big of a deal at the Brown School.

“I never thought of myself as a trendsetter or a barrier breaker,” said the 37-year-old who is in her first year with the team. “I thought of myself as a head coach."

But Spalding is in fact all of those things.

She’s the first female head coach in the history of the boys team at Brown and only one of two women who are coaching boys varsity basketball teams in the state.

“She is probably the toughest coach in the 7th region,” said Thompson. “She would scare the socks of some the Trinity people that are dunking. “

But behind her tough exterior is simply a Brown alum, a former player, now a coach, who just wants to turn her alma mater into a winning program.

“I don’t know where I would be if I didn’t graduate from Brown, said Spalding, who formerly coached the women’s team at Brown for three seasons. “I want to see this program grow. I want to see it be successful."

Progress is being made at Brown.

In more ways than one.

