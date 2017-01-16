Rep. John Yarmuth won't attend presidential inauguration, citing Trump's 'behavior and actions'

Police say when they searched the victim's bedroom, they made more troubling discoveries...

Officials are estimating the two and-a-half hour trip from Louisville to Hopkinsville could take about four hours.

Transportation officials urge drivers to have a plan as total solar eclipse is one month away

Police say he told them he was "high on life."

Weeks after the Ark Encounter celebrated its one year anniversary, the state's tourism agency pulled the plug on millions in tax breaks.

Police arrested two men on Friday wanted for a string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky.

Suspects arrested for string of church break-ins in Indiana and Kentucky

Officials say the two men were drinking at a bar in Greenfield, Indiana, when they started showing signs of severe intoxication.

According to court documents in the case, Mekielle Pullins allegedly sent videos of her choking her toddler son to the boy's father.

Indiana mother of 3 children at the center of Tuesday Amber Alert now charged with attempted murder

In the more than two-minute long video, the five teen boys can be heard laughing as the man struggles to stay afloat, police say, in a pond near his family's Cocoa, Florida, home.

Teenagers recorded man drowning and did nothing to help

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Congressman John Yarmuth will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on Friday.

Spokesperson Christopher Schuler said Monday that the 3rd District congressman is citing Trump's "behavior and actions that are out of line for the presidency.”

In an interview with WDRB News on Monday, Yarmuth said President-elect Trump's tweets regarding John Lewis last week were the breaking point.

"Trump made some historically ignorant and totally insulting comments about Congressman Lewis," Yarmuth said. "I got several hundred calls in the office that urged me not to go to the inauguration."

Yarmuth did say, however, that he doesn't agree with Lewis' point that a Trump presidency isn't legitimate.

"I have no concerns at all about the legitimacy of the election, and I respect the judgement of the voters ... I'm concerned about the stature of the presidency," Yarmuth said.

"I decided that the best way I could make a statement about that is to refuse to attend the inauguration and hopefully call attention to the fact that Donald Trump needs to behave like a president if he's going to be the president."

