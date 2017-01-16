Rep. John Yarmuth won't attend presidential inauguration, citing - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rep. John Yarmuth won't attend presidential inauguration, citing Trump's 'behavior and actions'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Congressman John Yarmuth will not attend the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump in Washington, DC, on Friday.

Spokesperson Christopher Schuler said Monday that the 3rd District congressman is citing Trump's "behavior and actions that are out of line for the presidency.” 

In an interview with WDRB News on Monday, Yarmuth said President-elect Trump's tweets regarding John Lewis last week were the breaking point.

"Trump made some historically ignorant and totally insulting comments about Congressman Lewis," Yarmuth said. "I got several hundred calls in the office that urged me not to go to the inauguration."

Yarmuth did say, however, that he doesn't agree with Lewis' point that a Trump presidency isn't legitimate.

"I have no concerns at all about the legitimacy of the election, and I respect the judgement of the voters ... I'm concerned about the stature of the presidency," Yarmuth said. 

"I decided that the best way I could make a statement about that is to refuse to attend the inauguration and hopefully call attention to the fact that Donald Trump needs to behave like a president if he's going to be the president."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

