Highlands road set to close Friday for month-long water main repair

1/18/17 UPDATE: The closure of Cherokee Parkway has been pushed back to Friday at 6 a.m., according to Louisville Water Company officials.

PREVIOUS STORY:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A busy thoroughfare in the Highlands is set to close this week amid ongoing repairs to one of Louisville’s largest water mains.

Back in September, the Louisville Water Company announced that a robotic inspection revealed additional weak spots along the pipe walls.

"We're going to be able to do this without anyone losing water," said Louisville Water spokeswoman Kelley Dearing Smith at the time. “We're going to preserve the beauty and the character. There will be traffic detours, but that comes with a project like this." 

For the past several weeks, one of those detours has involved Eastern Parkway between Bardstown Road and Willow Avenue. That closure will now shift to Cherokee Parkway, form Longest Avenue to Willow Avenue beginning on Wednesday.

“We'll have more traffic there, but people have been really quick to respond and pretty patient and kind about it,” said Louisville Metro Councilman for District 8, (D) Brandon Coan.

This is being called a permanent fix for the nearly 100-year-old water main that has caused a myriad of issues in years past. A break in the 48-inch main in April of 2014 created a waterfall in Tyler Park, collapsing the intersection of Baxter Avenue and Eastern Parkway.

Crews are “slip-lining” a new, smaller pipe directly inside the old one. In this case, contractors will insert a 42-inch steel pipeline inside the existing 48-inch cast-iron pipe.

With Cherokee Parkway closing on Wednesday, additional traffic is to be expected on Grinstead Drive.

“It is an inconvenience,” Coan said. “But there's a lot of construction around town, and the people and business owners, I will say, have been really patient.”

This is just phase one of the $23 million project. It’s scheduled to be completed in April. Phase 2 will begin in 2017 and then Phase 3 in November 2018. The project will end in April 2019.

Cherokee Parkway will be reopened at the end of February.

You can find an overview of the project here.

