City of Radcliff says youth football league did not run background checks on coaches

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- The city of Radcliff claims a youth sports league was not running background checks on its coaches.

Radcliff Councilman Chris Yates said felons were coaching on the sidelines, prompting the city to cut ties with the North Hardin Youth Football League.

According to Yates, numerous parents voiced concerns about some of the actions taking place on the field during the recent fall season.

"We looked into it, and we did find out that background checks had not been conducted," Yates said.

It's one reason the city ended its 30-year relationship with the North Hardin Youth Football League.

"There were at least four to five felons," Yates said. "Charges included trafficking within 500 yards of a school, carrying a concealed deadly weapon by a felon, assault, felony evading, just to name a few."

According to city contracts, youth sports teams must submit monthly financial statements and conduct background checks.

But Yates said that wasn't happening.

"What we found was concerning, but what could've been is even more concerning," he said. "There very easily could've been a child molester out there with our kids."

Earlier this month, Yates, along with the city's mayor and recreation director, chose to terminate its contract with the league and signed a new agreement with the Kentucky Youth Football League.

"There's a lot of decisions I make as a council member that are tough, but this one was fairly simple," Yates said.

Parents who did not go on camera said they're upset with the way the city handled it and are in support of the coaches.

"It's supposed to be about the kids," said parent Amanda Dupin.

The North Hardin Youth Football League will continue to operate without the city's support. Its Facebook page claims the recent allegations are "unfounded."

But city leaders say otherwise.

"We've got the background checks sitting on the desk," Yates said. "There were felons on the field. Period."

WDRB reached out to the North Hardin Youth Football League for an interview, but team officials declined.

"We have been advised not to make any public comment about the City of Radcliff's decision to ban the league from using their facilities," Anthony Davis said in a statement. "We just ask the public to keep an open mind until all of the facts have been presented to the public."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.