Wayside Christian Mission celebrates Dr. King's life through word and song

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of Wayside Christian Mission celebrated Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s life Monday night in downtown Louisville.

The homeless shelter held its annual gathering at Hotel Louisville. Dozens of current and former clients sang tributes to the civil rights leader and recited his famous "I Have a Dream" speech.

But organizers say the best way to honor Dr. King's memory is to stand up for the oppressed.

"One hundred years later, the life of the Negro is still sadly crippled by the monikers of  racism," one participant said.

"They need to know they have worth like everyone else," said Nina Moseley, CEO of Wayside. "And so Dr. King's celebration is very important."

Wayside was the first integrated mission in the south. In fact, the founder turned down a sizable donation that would have meant segregating the shelter if he'd accepted it. 

